The Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) face a fellow Big 12 squad, the Houston Cougars (13-0, 0-0 Big 12), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Fertitta Center. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPNU.

Houston vs. Texas Tech Game Information

Houston Players to Watch

Jamal Shead: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK LJ Cryer: 16.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Emanuel Sharp: 13.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK J'wan Roberts: 7.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Ja'Vier Francis: 6.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Warren Washington: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK Pop Isaacs: 16 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Joe Toussaint: 14.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Darrion Williams: 9.5 PTS, 7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Chance McMillian: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Houston vs. Texas Tech Stat Comparison

Houston Rank Houston AVG Texas Tech AVG Texas Tech Rank 163rd 75.9 Points Scored 78 108th 1st 49.4 Points Allowed 64.5 43rd 28th 41.2 Rebounds 38 119th 2nd 15 Off. Rebounds 9.5 149th 134th 8 3pt Made 8.9 66th 148th 13.9 Assists 15.2 92nd 11th 8.8 Turnovers 10.8 99th

