The Dallas Mavericks (20-15), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena, face the Los Angeles Lakers (17-18). The game tips at 8:30 PM ET on ABC, SportsNet LA, and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 17 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ABC, SportsNet LA, BSSW

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic is putting up 33.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game. He's also sinking 48.7% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 4.0 triples per game (second in NBA).

On a per-game basis, Tim Hardaway Jr. gets the Mavericks 17.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Kyrie Irving gives the Mavericks 22.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while delivering 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Dereck Lively is averaging 8.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 72.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Mavericks are getting 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr. this season.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis averages 25.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 2.7 blocks (fourth in league).

LeBron James posts 24.8 points, 7.4 boards and 7.4 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 38.2% from downtown with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Austin Reaves posts 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Taurean Prince averages 9.6 points, 1.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Christian Wood puts up 7.1 points, 5.5 boards and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Lakers Mavericks 113.7 Points Avg. 118.5 114.6 Points Allowed Avg. 117.4 48.3% Field Goal % 47.0% 35.1% Three Point % 36.7%

