The East Carolina Pirates (7-7, 0-1 AAC) meet the North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 0-0 AAC) in a clash of AAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

North Texas vs. East Carolina Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other North Texas Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Texas Players to Watch

  • Aaron Scott: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Rubin Jones: 12.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jason Edwards: 15.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Robert Allen: 5.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • C.J. Noland: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

East Carolina Players to Watch

  • RJ Felton: 16.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Brandon Johnson: 14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ezra Ausar: 13.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bobby Pettiford: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Quentin Diboundje: 8.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Texas vs. East Carolina Stat Comparison

East Carolina Rank East Carolina AVG North Texas AVG North Texas Rank
213th 73.4 Points Scored 69.2 299th
161st 70.6 Points Allowed 58.9 4th
182nd 36.5 Rebounds 36.3 196th
39th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 9.8 122nd
254th 6.7 3pt Made 8.3 109th
302nd 11.8 Assists 10.5 339th
86th 10.6 Turnovers 11.8 185th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.