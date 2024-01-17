Rice vs. East Carolina January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Rice Owls (7-5) face a fellow AAC squad, the East Carolina Pirates (8-4), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Minges Coliseum. The game will start at 11:00 AM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Rice vs. East Carolina Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Rice Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rice Players to Watch
- Dominique Ennis: 13.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Destiny Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Malia Fisher: 9.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Shelby Hayes: 5.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
East Carolina Players to Watch
- Danae McNeal: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 3.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amiya Joyner: 11.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Micah Dennis: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tatyana Wyche: 5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Karina Gordon: 7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.