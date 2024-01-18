Thursday's WAC slate includes the Tarleton State Texans (10-4, 3-0 WAC) meeting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State Game Information

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

Airion Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Ali Abdou Dibba: 15.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Hunter Jack Madden: 12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Cameron Steele: 6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Kavion McClain: 5.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tarleton State Players to Watch

Kiandre Gaddy: 12.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Jakorie Smith: 14.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Lue Williams: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Emmanuel Innocenti: 7.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Devon Barnes: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State Stat Comparison

Tarleton State Rank Tarleton State AVG Abilene Christian AVG Abilene Christian Rank 265th 71.4 Points Scored 76.4 154th 34th 64.1 Points Allowed 76.0 295th 226th 35.6 Rebounds 33.9 297th 55th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 8.2 259th 340th 5.2 3pt Made 6.0 305th 243rd 12.6 Assists 13.9 148th 120th 11.1 Turnovers 13.1 292nd

