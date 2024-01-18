Houston Christian vs. New Orleans January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The New Orleans Privateers (4-8) play a fellow Southland squad, the Houston Christian Huskies (5-7), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Sharp Gymnasium. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.
Houston Christian vs. New Orleans Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Houston Christian Players to Watch
- N'Denasija Collins: 13.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kennedy Wilson: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Amy Cotton: 5.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Enya Maguire: 8.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jo Oly: 3.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
New Orleans Players to Watch
- Alexis Calderon: 9.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dee Dee Pryor: 12.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Justice Ross: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jayla Kimbrough: 9.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brianna Ellis: 5.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
