SFA vs. Seattle U January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's WAC slate includes the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) playing the Seattle U Redhawks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
SFA vs. Seattle U Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other SFA Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SFA Players to Watch
- Sadaidriene Hall: 10.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 8.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Frank Staine: 8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- AJ Cajuste: 7.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kyle Hayman: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Seattle U Players to Watch
- Cameron Tyson: 18.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kobe Williamson: 10.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Alex Schumacher: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandton Chatfield: 10.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Paris Dawson: 6.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SFA vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison
|SFA Rank
|SFA AVG
|Seattle U AVG
|Seattle U Rank
|89th
|78.6
|Points Scored
|75.4
|177th
|121st
|68.8
|Points Allowed
|64.9
|49th
|85th
|38.9
|Rebounds
|37.5
|137th
|47th
|11.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|196th
|264th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|164th
|13.8
|Assists
|13.4
|192nd
|363rd
|17.8
|Turnovers
|12.7
|270th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.