Thursday's CUSA slate includes the UTEP Miners (8-7, 0-1 CUSA) playing the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-9, 0-0 CUSA) at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information

UTEP Players to Watch

Tae Hardy: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Zid Powell: 11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Otis Frazier III: 10.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Calvin Solomon: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Corey Camper Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Elias King: 12.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Jared Jones: 8.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Jestin Porter: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Justin Bufford: 8.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Jacob Johnson: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Stat Comparison

UTEP Rank UTEP AVG Middle Tennessee AVG Middle Tennessee Rank 183rd 75.1 Points Scored 64.1 348th 131st 69.3 Points Allowed 66.5 83rd 267th 34.5 Rebounds 35.3 239th 120th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 9.7 127th 343rd 5.1 3pt Made 6.1 300th 164th 13.8 Assists 10.2 344th 318th 13.7 Turnovers 13.1 292nd

