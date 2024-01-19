The Golden State Warriors (17-18) go head to head with the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 19, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and BSSW.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, January 19

Friday, January 19 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Mavericks Games

Mavericks Players to Watch

Tim Hardaway Jr. is putting up 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He's also draining 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per contest (ninth in NBA).

The Mavericks are getting 22.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyrie Irving this season.

The Mavericks are receiving 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr. this year.

The Mavericks are getting 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jaden Hardy this season.

The Mavericks are getting 4.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Dwight Powell this season.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry puts up 27.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 40.8% from downtown with 4.7 made 3-pointers per contest (first in NBA).

Klay Thompson puts up 16.9 points, 2.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Chris Paul posts 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Dario Saric posts 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Jonathan Kuminga posts 12.8 points, 4.1 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Warriors Mavericks 117.1 Points Avg. 119.1 116.5 Points Allowed Avg. 117.0 46.4% Field Goal % 47.3% 37.1% Three Point % 36.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.