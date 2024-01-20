Saturday's CUSA schedule includes the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-8) against the Liberty Lady Flames (5-11) at 3:00 PM ET.

Sam Houston vs. Liberty Game Information

Sam Houston Players to Watch

Raanee Smith: 11.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK Kaylee Jefferson: 10.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Diana Rosenthal: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Kassidy Dixon: 9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Sydnee Kemp: 11.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Liberty Players to Watch

Bella Smuda: 13.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK

13.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK Emma Hess: 11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Asia Boone: 9.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Hodges: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Brooke Moore: 4.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

