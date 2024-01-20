The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-4) face the Nicholls Colonels (7-7) in a matchup of Southland squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Nicholls Game Information

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

Alecia Westbrook: 11.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

Nicholls Players to Watch

Lexi Alexander: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

