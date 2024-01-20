Texas Tech vs. BYU January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big 12 schedule includes the Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) meeting the BYU Cougars (12-2, 0-1 Big 12) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Texas Tech vs. BYU Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Texas Tech Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Warren Washington: 9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Pop Isaacs: 16.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Toussaint: 14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Darrion Williams: 9.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chance McMillian: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
BYU Players to Watch
- Spencer Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Waterman: 11.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Trevin Knell: 12.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaxson Robinson: 15.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Richie Saunders: 10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas Tech vs. BYU Stat Comparison
|Texas Tech Rank
|Texas Tech AVG
|BYU AVG
|BYU Rank
|105th
|78.0
|Points Scored
|88.2
|6th
|41st
|64.6
|Points Allowed
|62.2
|12th
|147th
|37.2
|Rebounds
|43.8
|7th
|191st
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|35th
|65th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|12.9
|1st
|111th
|14.7
|Assists
|22.1
|1st
|96th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|10.1
|52nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.