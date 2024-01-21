UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic January 21 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's AAC slate includes the UTSA Roadrunners (7-8, 1-1 AAC) versus the Florida Atlantic Owls (11-4, 1-1 AAC), at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UTSA Players to Watch
- Christian Tucker: 13.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carlton Linguard: 10.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK
- Dre Fuller Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Isaiah Wyatt: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Edmonds: 7.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
- Johnell Davis: 16.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Vladislav Goldin: 14.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Alijah Martin: 12.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalen Gaffney: 7.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Bryan Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison
|UTSA Rank
|UTSA AVG
|Florida Atlantic AVG
|Florida Atlantic Rank
|75th
|79.2
|Points Scored
|81.9
|39th
|342nd
|79.3
|Points Allowed
|70
|149th
|48th
|40.1
|Rebounds
|37.2
|145th
|48th
|11.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|156th
|17th
|10
|3pt Made
|8.3
|108th
|117th
|14.5
|Assists
|14.7
|110th
|136th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|11.2
|130th
