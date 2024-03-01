The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-1) are in the conversation to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +2500 on the moneyline, the best odds in the Southland and the 11th-best odds of all college basketball squads.

The Islanders host the Schreiner Mountaineers, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13.

Islanders NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +2500 (Bet $100 to win $2500)

Texas A&M-CC Team Stats

The Islanders are 1-0 at home and 0-1 on the road this year.

This year, Texas A&M-CC is posting 64.5 points per game (217th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendering 57.0 points per contest (117th-ranked).

Texas A&M-CC Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-1 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-1 | 0-0 Texas A&M-CC has tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

