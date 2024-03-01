The Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) are distant contenders to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as bookmakers have listed them at +15000 on the moneyline, the 34th-ranked odds of all college basketball teams.

The Aggies play at home against the North Texas Eagles on Sunday, November 12 at 3:00 PM ET.

Aggies NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +15000 (Bet $100 to win $15000)

Texas A&M Team Stats

This year, Texas A&M is scoring 73.0 points per game (150th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendering 50.0 points per contest (70th-ranked).

Texas A&M Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Texas A&M has one win over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

