With +50000 moneyline odds to win the national championship in the 2023-24 college basketball season, confidence is not high for the Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) to have a deep NCAA tournament run.

At 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, the Red Raiders taken on the Tarleton State Texans at home.

Red Raiders NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +50000 (Bet $100 to win $50000)

Texas Tech Team Stats

Texas Tech sports a top-25 offense this season, ranking 22nd-best in college basketball with 95.0 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranks 94th with 53.0 points allowed per contest.

Texas Tech Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Texas Tech has one win against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

