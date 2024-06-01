Sportsbooks don't view the Dallas Mavericks (0-0) as serious championship contenders, with +2500 odds to win it all in as they prepare for the 2023-24 season opener, a matchup on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, October 25 at 9:30 PM ET.

Mavericks NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +2500 9th Bet $100 to win $2500 To Make the Finals +1300 - Bet $100 to win $1300 To Make the Playoffs -225 - Bet $225 to win $100

Mavericks Team Stats

Last year the Mavericks did not qualify for the playoffs after finishing the regular season at 38-44.

The Mavericks had 23 wins at home last season and 15 on the road.

Dallas had 31 wins as the favorite (in 54 games) and seven wins as an underdog (28 games).

The Mavericks were 28-24 in the Western Conference, including 9-7 in the Southwest Division.

The Mavericks were 6-8 last season when favored by three or fewer points, and were 25-15 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

While Dallas won two games last season when an underdog of three points or fewer (2-4), the team went 5-17 when the underdog by 3.5 points or more.

Mavericks' Top Players

Grant Williams put up 8.1 points per game last season while also adding 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Williams was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, knocking down 1.5 per game.

Dwight Powell averaged 0.6 steals per game. Derrick Jones Jr. collected 0.6 blocks an outing.

