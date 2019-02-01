Texas A&M, Celltex enter research agreement with Saudi Arabia

Valentino is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for February 8, 2019.
Friday Night Weather Update 2/8 News 3 at Ten
Texas A&M beat California Baptist 9-1 in five innings and Northern Colorado 18-2 in five innings on a frigid opening day at Davis Diamond.
The Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association wants to give people in the area everything they need to renovate and improve their homes. Over the weekend, the organization is hosting the 40th Annual Home & Garden Expo in Bryan.
KBTX got a behind-the-scenes tour of a new development coming on the east part of Rock Prairie Road.
Damian Dunn scored 30 points to lead Hearne to an 84-83 double overtime victory over Thorndale Friday night in a battle of state ranked teams.