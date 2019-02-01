KBTX - Video

Texas A&M, Celltex enter research agreement with Saudi Arabia

Texas A&M University and Celltex are now partnering with Saudi Arabia to support a multi-year research study investigating therapies for Alzheimer's disease.

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Valentino

Valentino is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for February 8, 2019.

Friday Night Weather Update 2/8

Friday Night Weather Update 2/8 News 3 at Ten

Aggie softball opens 2019 season with a pair of dominating wins

Texas A&M beat California Baptist 9-1 in five innings and Northern Colorado 18-2 in five innings on a frigid opening day at Davis Diamond.

Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association hosts 40th Annual Home & Garden Expo

The Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association wants to give people in the area everything they need to renovate and improve their homes. Over the weekend, the organization is hosting the 40th Annual Home & Garden Expo in Bryan.

What will College Station's Midtown area look like?

KBTX got a behind-the-scenes tour of a new development coming on the east part of Rock Prairie Road.

No. 14 Hearne boys top No. 12 Thorndale in double overtime thriller

Damian Dunn scored 30 points to lead Hearne to an 84-83 double overtime victory over Thorndale Friday night in a battle of state ranked teams.

 

