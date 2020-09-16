Advertisement

Abbott to make an announcement Thursday about COVID-19 response in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott will provide an update on Texas' continued response to COVID-19 on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 12:00 PM at the State Capitol.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to the media during a visit to a Texas Division of Emergency Management Warehouse filled with Personal Protective Equipment, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to the media during a visit to a Texas Division of Emergency Management Warehouse filled with Personal Protective Equipment, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Governor will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) Executive Commissioner Cecile Young, and University of Texas (UT) System Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs John Zerwas, MD.

On Tuesday, there were 3,311 Texans in the hospital for the virus - 390 less than a week ago. They occupy 6 percent of all hospital beds.

The state’s positivity rate has trended downward for the past month, according to data from Texas Health and Human Services.

