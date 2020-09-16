Abbott to make an announcement Thursday about COVID-19 response in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott will provide an update on Texas' continued response to COVID-19 on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 12:00 p.m. at the State Capitol.

New state calculations show the share of positive COVID-19 cases as leaders reopened the state was higher than originally reported.



Public health experts say discrepancies in key metrics made it difficult for officials to make informed policy decisions. https://t.co/bG73hzchsH pic.twitter.com/4cQWt7LZdy — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) September 16, 2020

The Governor will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) Executive Commissioner Cecile Young, and University of Texas (UT) System Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs John Zerwas, MD.

On Tuesday, there were 3,311 Texans in the hospital for the virus - 390 less than a week ago. They occupy 6 percent of all hospital beds.

The state’s positivity rate has trended downward for the past month, according to data from Texas Health and Human Services.

