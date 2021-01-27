New Asian fusion restaurant takes creative, modern approach to food

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Blu fin Sushi Fusion is now open in College Station and is creating everything from sushi, rolls, sashimi, custom cocktails, noodles, fried rice, and more. Additionally, the Asian fusion restaurant prides itself on the ability to create custom craft cocktails, sushi, and rolls all based on customers’ taste and favorites.

Blu fin Sushi Fusion is located at 2305 Longmire Drive in the shopping center directly behind the Walmart in College Station.

According to the Blu fin Sushi owner, Sammy T, Blu fin is unlike traditional Asian establishments because of its creative and unique approach to the cuisine.

“Being a fusion restaurant is quite unique to me because you can maximize [creating food] anyway your guests like it, and I think that’s what makes it so unique,” said T.

Autoplay Caption

An example of this process would be telling the staff what your favorite types of fish are and then letting the team create a custom roll based on your favorite things. KBTX’s Fallon Appleton gave this method a try by telling them her favorites, soft shell crab and hamachi. See the video below to find out the custom roll the Blu Fin team came up with!

Now if raw fish is not your thing, the restaurant has cooked items, too like noodles, rice, teriyaki, yakitori, and more.

When it comes to cocktails Blue fin exhibits the same level of creativity. The restaurant uses fresh fruit they get daily for their cocktails and make their own juices.

“We have a team here that enjoys what we make here,” said T. “When a guest is happy about a certain item, it pumps us up and makes us get excited to do even more. We love what we do.”

Blu fin Sushi Fusion is open for lunch and dinner from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.