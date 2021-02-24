Bjork planning on no capacity limits for Kyle Field this fall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There was encouraging news for Aggie football fans Tuesday afternoon when Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork laid out what he hopes to see next season during an Aggie Town Hall on Facebook Live.

After being limited to a 25 percent stadium capacity last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic Bjork said the approach as of today is to operate at full capacity next season with the full experience that includes the Aggie Band back on the field. He also added there could be some protocols next season like wearing facemasks.

Whether or not Kyle Field has 100 thousand in the stands is still up in the air, but that’s the direction Bjork is hoping for.

“That is the plan as we sit here today. Full stadium, full season ticket allotment. 12th Man section, student section full,” said Bjork. “People are going to be vaccinated at a really, really high level. Those are all the projections right. The whole herd immunity. All those things we should be in a much better place, but if we have to pivot we know we can,” concluded Bjork.

The Aggies are scheduled to kick off the 2021 football season at Kyle Field on September 4th against Kent State.

