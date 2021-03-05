Aggies advance in SEC Tournament with win over LSU

GREENVILLE, South Carolina - No. 2 Texas A&M beat LSU 77-58 Friday in the quarterfinals of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Kayla Wells led Texas A&M in scoring with 16 points.

Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Postgame Notes

SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament QuarterfinalsNo. 2 Texas A&M 77, LSU 58Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, S.C.)

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M continues its run through SEC opponents, now boasting a 23-1 overall record and advancing to the SEC Tournament Semifinals. The Aggies are the winners of 11-consecutive games.

· LSU concludes its run in the SEC Tournament with a 1-1 result and now has a 9-13 overall record.

· The Maroon & White even the all-time series against LSU at 16-16 dating back to the 1979-80 season.

TEAM NOTES

· With the win, Texas A&M boasts its best record through 24 games in program history with a 23-1 mark.

· A&M is now 11-7 all-time in the Southeastern Conference Tournament and boasts a 7-2 record in opening rounds since joining the league in 2012-13.

· This will be A&M’s sixth SEC Tournament Semifinal appearance in nine seasons.

· The Maroon & White had five players in double figures for the first time since Feb. 25 on the road at Alabama.

· A&M’s 19-point margin of victory is its largest win in the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament since an 82-52 win over Arkansas in the First Round of the 2018 tournament.

· The opening stanza moved slowly, but multiple successful trips to the free-throw line afforded A&M a 13-12 lead heading into the second quarter.

· Texas A&M utilized an 15-5 run at the end of the first quarter, and a pair of Alexis Morris layups at the end of the second, to take a 32-26 lead at halftime.

· A&M’s stalwart defense and up-tempo offense saw the Aggies maintain a 7-0 run starting at the 3:54 mark of the third quarter, driving the team’s lead to 50-38.

· The Aggies opened the floodgates offensively in the second half, scoring 45 points on 58.6% shooting to finalize the 77-58 win.

· A&M enjoyed a lead of 10-or-more points for the 22nd time in 24 games this season.

· The Maroon & White dominated LSU down low in every statistical category, highlighted by a 40-14 margin with points in the paint.

· Rebounding was once again a calling card for A&M, as the Aggies solidified a 44-34 advantage on the glass.

· A&M called in reinforcements off the bench, with the Aggies defeating LSU 23-7 in scoring from the second unit.

· On the offensive end, Texas A&M shot an even 50% from the field to go along with a 33.3% clip from behind the 3-point line.

· Defensively, the Maroon & White held the Tigers to their second lowest field-goal percentage this season (28.1%).

· Texas A&M started its SEC Tournament Quarterfinal matchup with a lineup of Aaliyah Wilson, Jordan Nixon, Kayla Wells, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson.

· A&M has started all 24 games this season with the same group.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Aaliyah Wilson set a new career high in rebounds with 15, recording double-digit boards for the third time this season and the third time in her career.

· The Muskogee, Oklahoma, native’s previous career high was 10 rebounds, set twice this season, last on Feb. 7 against Arkansas.

· Wilson’s 15-rebound performance ties Kelsey Bone for second place in Texas A&M program history for rebounds in an SEC Tournament game. Bone finished with 15 rebounds against Kentucky in 2013, in which the Aggies went on to win the SEC Tournament Title.

· Ciera Johnson dominated in the post, logging 12 points and six rebounds in 28 minutes of action.

· Johnson dropped double digits in scoring for the 17th time this season and the 65th time in her career.

· The Duncanville, Texas, native finished with a game-high plus-21 plus/minus.

· Johnson also contributed a team-best three steals in the winning effort.

· Kayla Wells finished as Texas A&M’s leading scorer, recording 16 points along with a season-high-tying seven made free throw attempts.

· The Dallas native scored in double figures for the 14th time this season and 64th time in her career.

· Jordan Nixon finished with 12 points and two steals in 33 minutes of game time.

· The New York native scored in double figures for the 10th time this season and the 11th time in her career.

· The sophomore guard has scored in double-digits in five-consecutive games, dating back to the team’s win against Tennessee on Feb. 14.

· N’dea Jones registered 12 points with nine rebounds.

· The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native logged double figures in scoring for the 16th time this season and 45th time in her career.

· Jones sank her only 3-point attempt in the game, marking her first made 3-point basket since the Aggies win over Little Rock on Dec. 10.

· Alexis Morris served as the team’s sparkplug off the bench, scoring 13 points on an astronomical 83.3% shooting in only eight minutes of play.

· Morris logged double figures in points for the fifth time this year and 19th time in her career.

· Women’s Basketball Hall-of Famer Gary Blair improves to 836-331 in his career as a head coach and is now 428-168 during his time in Aggieland.

UP NEXT

No. 2 Texas A&M women’s basketball continues its run in the SEC Tournament Saturday, March 5, with a semifinal matchup against either No. 4-seed Georgia or No. 5-seed Kentucky at 3 p.m. (CT) on ESPNU.