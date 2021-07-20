Madisonville’s Woodbine Hotel & Restaurant for sale with hopes to keep it open

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Madisonville landmark could change owners in the future. The Woodbine Hotel & Restaurant has been on on the market for a year and a half. The newest owners are ready to part ways after the challenges they faced during the pandemic.

For decades The Woodbine has been a favorite spot in Madisonville. The turn-of-the-century home was two kit houses from Sears and Roebuck.

It’s a popular spot for lunches during the week and Sunday meals too. Tuesday morning people from out of town were stopping by hoping for a bite to eat.

“[I] wanted to see this gorgeous old home,” said Barbara Thomas a visitor.

Thomas drove in from Clear Lake to meet a friend for lunch. The restaurant was temporarily closed, but she noticed the for sale sign out front.

“I hope that we can sell this one this year because [there’s] a lot of interest. People are coming and looking... There are a few showings this year also and some look like a potential buyer,” said Woodbine’s owner Shamshad Zaidi.

She says they are optimistic about keeping the business going with a potential buyer.

“We are not under contract right now so it will be quick because The Woodbine Hotel is a historic landmark, as you already know, that was built in 1904,” said Zaidi.

Her realtor tells KBTX they are currently in a feasibility period, with a potential buyer who has experience running restaurants.

“I think it’s something that’s good. I think it’s something that we need. It’s a tradition, been here a long time and they make good food and good accommodations, so that’s what we’re looking forward to. Hope someone comes in and buys it and keeps it open,” said Mayor Bill Parten of Madisonville.

The Woodbine Restaurant will reopen for lunch again this week on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The historic building was last sold in November 2018.

We have the real estate listing here.

More details on the building’s history can be found here.

