NHC begins advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone Six

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of 4 PM, the National Hurricane Center has started issuing forecasts and advisories for what is currently being called Potential Tropical Cyclone Six. Essentially, the confidence is high enough that a tropical storm will form soon, prompting the need to information out ahead of impacts in the coming days. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and other Caribbean islands.

As of the 4pm update, there is the latest on this potential tropical system:

Location Movement Max Wind Speed Minimum Central Pressure 165 miles east-southeast of Dominica west-northwest at 35 mph 35mph 1010mb

.@NHC_Atlantic has started issuing forecasts & advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone #Six -- what could be Tropical Storm #Fred later tonight.



Official forecast currently drags it across the Caribbean islands as a low-end tropical storm through late week. pic.twitter.com/ge0iLIAZMA — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 9, 2021

This tropical system is forecast to run along or near the Northern Caribbean sea through the chain of islands. While impacts are expected through the week to each one, that interaction with land should hold this system to a strong tropical depression or weak tropical storm through the week. Some strengthening is expected as it emerges off of the northern coast of Cuba and into the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Potential trop cyclone 6 forecast by National #Hurricane Center to become tropical storm tonight. If this happens, it would be 6th earliest 6th Atlantic named storm formation in satellite era (since 1966). Top 5 earliest 6th formations since 1966 are: 2020, 2005, 2012, 2017, 1995 pic.twitter.com/XXeph5JPnR — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 9, 2021

At the time, no impacts are expected to the western Gulf of Mexico, Texas Coast, or the Brazos Valley.

