NHC begins advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone Six

Tropical Storm expected to form overnight Monday
By Grace Leis and Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of 4 PM, the National Hurricane Center has started issuing forecasts and advisories for what is currently being called Potential Tropical Cyclone Six. Essentially, the confidence is high enough that a tropical storm will form soon, prompting the need to information out ahead of impacts in the coming days. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and other Caribbean islands.

As of the 4pm update, there is the latest on this potential tropical system:

LocationMovementMax Wind SpeedMinimum Central Pressure
165 miles east-southeast of Dominicawest-northwest at 35 mph35mph1010mb

This tropical system is forecast to run along or near the Northern Caribbean sea through the chain of islands. While impacts are expected through the week to each one, that interaction with land should hold this system to a strong tropical depression or weak tropical storm through the week. Some strengthening is expected as it emerges off of the northern coast of Cuba and into the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

At the time, no impacts are expected to the western Gulf of Mexico, Texas Coast, or the Brazos Valley.

