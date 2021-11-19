Report: Navasota police investigating shooting on Foster Street

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Examiner reports that Police Chief Shawn Myatt confirms a shooting investigation on Foster Street from late Thursday night.

As of 10:55 p.m., police were still on the scene investigating.

Myatt stated to the Examiner that details are not being released at this time due to the active investigation.

