Unbound BCS to host Night of Hope 2022

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Unbound BCS is celebrating A Night of Hope by bringing together all sectors of society to raise awareness and funds for their organization and those they help.

Unbound BCS activates local communities to fight human trafficking through prevention and awareness, professional training, and survivor advocacy across the Brazos Valley. Unbound is the only 24-hour crisis referral line across the Brazos Valley for human trafficking victims.

The event is happening Thursday, March 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the The Weinberg at Wixon Valley. Unbound Exective Director Amanda Buenger says this is one of her favorite events.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for the community to come together. This night includes people from every sphere of influence in our community. They want to come together and say ‘hey, we don’t tolerate the exploitation of the most vulnerable in our community,’” she said.

The night includes a keynote address from survivor-leader, Kathy McGibbon Givens, who will share her story of trafficking, recovery and healing. Buenger says her story will greatly impact the awareness and understanding of human trafficking in Texas.

The event is completely sold out, but there are still ways to can get involved and help Unbound BCS in their mission. You can support them financially by making a donation here. There are also opportunities to volunteer with Unbound.

“Whether it’s a training team or a juvenile detention center outreach team, there are so many ways to help out in the community,” Buenger said.

For more information about Unbound BCS and A Night of Hope, watch the full interview below:

