Advertisement

Unbound BCS to host Night of Hope 2022

Night of Hope will celebrate the courageous victories of survivors and cast the vision for Unbound’s work in the coming year.
Unbound BCS is hosting A Night of Hope on Thursday, March 31.
Unbound BCS is hosting A Night of Hope on Thursday, March 31.(Unbound Bryan College Station)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Unbound BCS is celebrating A Night of Hope by bringing together all sectors of society to raise awareness and funds for their organization and those they help.

Unbound BCS activates local communities to fight human trafficking through prevention and awareness, professional training, and survivor advocacy across the Brazos Valley. Unbound is the only 24-hour crisis referral line across the Brazos Valley for human trafficking victims.

The event is happening Thursday, March 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the The Weinberg at Wixon Valley. Unbound Exective Director Amanda Buenger says this is one of her favorite events.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for the community to come together. This night includes people from every sphere of influence in our community. They want to come together and say ‘hey, we don’t tolerate the exploitation of the most vulnerable in our community,’” she said.

The night includes a keynote address from survivor-leader, Kathy McGibbon Givens, who will share her story of trafficking, recovery and healing. Buenger says her story will greatly impact the awareness and understanding of human trafficking in Texas.

The event is completely sold out, but there are still ways to can get involved and help Unbound BCS in their mission. You can support them financially by making a donation here. There are also opportunities to volunteer with Unbound.

“Whether it’s a training team or a juvenile detention center outreach team, there are so many ways to help out in the community,” Buenger said.

For more information about Unbound BCS and A Night of Hope, watch the full interview below:

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grass fires and outages in the area at the same time in the area may have been related to the...
Highway 6 back open in College Station following incident involving power lines
Bojangles is coming to Bryan.
Bojangles announces it’s coming to Bryan-College Station
They issued a missing person alert today for Richard Travis Davidson, 54, of College Station.
Police seeking information about missing man in College Station
A thin line of storms is expected to push across the Brazos Valley first thing Wednesday morning.
Windy conditions Tuesday night lead in a rain / storm chance Wednesday morning
Three men charged with DWI following Sunday night crashes
Multiple DWI arrests following Sunday night crashes in Bryan, College Station

Latest News

Lisa Leopold is encouraging others to schedule their colonoscopies after being diagnosed with...
Lisa Leopold: Beating cancer, encouraging others to get screened
Allen Academy is hosting a First Responders Breakfast on Friday, April 1 to kick off a month...
Allen Academy honoring first responders throughout the month of April
Dozens of people stopped by First Baptist Church for the multi-agency event for those impacted...
Madisonville hosts multi-agency relief event for those impacted by tornado
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 3/30
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 3/30