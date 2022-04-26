Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley dedicated to children’s curiosity

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley promotes a creative space for children to experience new, educational opportunities through exhibits, programs and camps.

Established in the early 90s, the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley gives children a hands-on learning experience which Hannah McCurrin, Experience Manager, said is essential to a child’s growth.

“Everything here that we do is a way for children to grow, discover and learn,” said McCurrin. “I mean you can sit and watch, It’s just magical here.”

McCurrin said their main mission at The Children’s Museum is to give kids what they need to grow through playing. When the United Way helped fund ‘Once Upon a Storytime’, McCurrin jumped at the opportunity to give the kids a new experience.

“We really couldn’t have done it without the United Way,” McCurrin said. “I am so grateful we partnered with them because they are the reason we can do ‘Once Upon a Storytime’.”

McCurrin said she’s happy with how the first year of the exhibit turned out and that she can’t wait for the years to come.

“I can see the way the children are excited and they’ll come sit on the blankets and get so excited about the book we are reading that day and the craft we do as well. It just feels like such an honor to serve those families every week and we wouldn’t be doing it without the United way,” said McCurrin.

The Executive Director of The Children’s Museum, Ashley Katis, said being one of the 26 organizations that The United Way helps is a true blessing.

“We’re so fortunate to have them here in the Brazos Valley, leading so many nonprofits and really helping us tell our story in the community,” Katis said. “We really couldn’t do it without them.”

