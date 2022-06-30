Houston Skyline Volleyball club expands to BCS

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Houston Skyline Volleyball, the top ranked club in the Lone Star Region for the past five years, is making its way to the Brazos Valley.

This branch is excited to be in Bryan-College Station to unite the local talent. Skyline BCS will provide opportunities for all levels of volleyball players with programs from beginner to the elite athlete. They are set to operate out of the new Legends Event Center being built in Bryan.

“For us to be able to bring a lot of the things that the Houston area or the Austin area provides to College Station and Bryan and the surrounding Brazos Valley is key,” said Kacie Street, Skyline BCS executive director and College Station head coach.

The club is also a League One Volleyball (LOVB) Club. League one is dedicated to launching a women’s professional league in the United States, and is developing this league from the club level.

This opportunity also relieves the stress of traveling hundreds of hours, and miles, each season for the parents of club volleyball players.

“For the last few years actually our family has been traveling to the Houston area to participate at a higher level of competition,” said Nikki Norton, parent of a club player. “It’s been great and really fun but the travel has been really difficult so we are excited that we’ve got an option here locally that‘s bringing together all of the local talent.”

Tryouts for competitive club volleyball teams for the 2022-23 season start July 9 at Bryan High School. There will be a pre-tryout clinic Friday, July 1 at Rudder High School from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

