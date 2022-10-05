Plane damaged following hard landing at Navasota’s airport

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was injured Tuesday evening following an airplane’s hard landing at the airport in Navasota.

According to the Navasota Examiner, the plane slid off the runway just before 7 p.m. after its arrival at the airport.

According to flight records, the aircraft left the airport in Brenham around 6:30 p.m.

Registration records show the plane belongs to a man named Billy Copeland from Arthur City, Texas. It’s unclear if he was the pilot of the plane when the incident occurred. The plane is a 1962 Cessna L-19E fixed-wing single engine with U.S. Army decals.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.