Plane damaged following hard landing at Navasota’s airport

Nobody was injured Tuesday evening following an airplane's hard landing at the airport in...
Nobody was injured Tuesday evening following an airplane’s hard landing at the airport in Navasota.(Image courtesy: Navasota Examiner)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was injured Tuesday evening following an airplane’s hard landing at the airport in Navasota.

According to the Navasota Examiner, the plane slid off the runway just before 7 p.m. after its arrival at the airport.

According to flight records, the aircraft left the airport in Brenham around 6:30 p.m.

Registration records show the plane belongs to a man named Billy Copeland from Arthur City, Texas. It’s unclear if he was the pilot of the plane when the incident occurred. The plane is a 1962 Cessna L-19E fixed-wing single engine with U.S. Army decals.

