College Station City Council to consider ‘Shared Housing’ ordinance

By Hope Merritt
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station City Council is set to consider a ‘Shared Housing use’ ordinance at Thursday’s meeting.

According to the city of College Station, residential and commercial land uses are regulated through zoning districts that permit defined uses in certain zones. As College Station’s population grows, city staff told us it’s a priority to address the developing areas in our community.

Shared Housing, if adopted, would let more than four unrelated people live together, like in an “Aggie shack” or stealth dorm, but it would only be allowed in select areas of the city. College Station city staff states that their goal in coming before councilmembers on Oct. 13 is to gain a proposed definition of Shared Housing uses.

This isn’t the first time Shared Housing uses have been on the agenda. City staff presented options to the council back in 2021, and more recently on Sept. 22. In September, the councilmembers tabled the idea so the city could meet with builders and developers to discuss the proposed Shared Housing definition further. They also mentioned the plan was too vague.

City staff members are proposing a modified definition of Shared Housing at this week’s council meeting that addresses some of the concerns and provides additional clarity.

Michael Ostrowski, Director of Planning and Development, told KBTX if the definition of Shared Housing uses is set, they will be able to continue with the exact planning of neighborhoods who will be affected.

“With the council defining the use [of Shared Housing] were able to put this in the appropriate zoning districts,” said Ostrowski. “For instance, were it would be allowed and also prohibited with other zoning districts....Where it may not be allowed like single family districts.”

Ostrowski said areas like the intersection of George Bush and Wellborn, as well as the Cooner Street area are possible places they are considering for this ordinance. But, there is no guarantee that these areas would be rezoned to allow the use.

“One of the next steps if the ordinance amendment is approved, would be to further evaluate areas for possible rezonings,” said Ostrowski.

For more information on the Shared Housing proposal, click here.

