Housing and zoning takes center stage at College Station City Council meeting

College Station Housing
College Station Housing(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station city leaders will meet Tuesday to discuss a wide variety of proposals that could shape the way communities look and feel.

A vast number of the items being considered include the city’s first Restricted Occupancy Overlay (ROO) and a new shared housing zoning classification.

After years of discussion, one neighborhood is asking city leaders to approve the first ROO that would limit occupancy to two unrelated people per single-family home. The zoning request would affect 26 lots in the North Forest Estates located on Justin Avenue off Emerald Parkway.

The overlay would provide a subdivision-specific occupancy regulation of no more than two unrelated people in a single-family home.

“We have a city-wide ordinance that is no more than four unrelated so the ROO takes that number from four unrelated and drops it down to two unrelated persons,” said College Station Long Range Planning Administrator Alyssa Halle-Schramm.

Shared housing use is also up for debate but in a different way.

After a public hearing, the council will consider creating a new zoning called shared housing that would let more than four unrelated people live together, like an “Aggie shack” or stealth dorm that could be allowed to be developed as single-family in residential neighborhoods. If adopted, that zoning would only be allowed in select areas of the city.

This story is developing and will be updated.

