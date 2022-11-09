Brazos County voters split on transportation propositions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Transportation was a vital issue for Brazos County voters during the midterm elections.

Voters were tasked with deciding on two propositions dealing with transportation and the infrastructure needed to improve present growth and anticipated growth that comes through Brazos County.

Proposition A, the $100 million bond, was approved by more than 60 percent of voters. County leaders say the proposition will speed up and lock in funding from TxDOT for road improvements on the George Bush Drive and Wellborn Road interchanges. The bond would also cover a portion of other transportation projects, including the expansions of Highway 6, and FM 47 along University Drive along with a new interchange near RELLIS.

”This hundred million dollar bond issue is really important to us so I’m glad that it passed because it’s going to give us the ability to get some projects done with TxDot that are critical to Brazos County, to the residents of Brazos County,” said Brazos County Judge Duane Peters.

Voters along for the ride on Proposition B, which would have added an additional $10 to vehicle registrations to serve as funding for the Brazos County Regional Mobility Authority.

Brazos County Commissioners and local leaders expressed their support for the registration fee back in November 2020 but voters did not feel the same way with nearly 60 percent of voters rejecting it.

“I think it’s an excellent opportunity for us to improve transportation in Brazos County and I support it wholeheartedly,” said Rep. John Raney at the time.

The RMA originally expressed three initial projects of interest. An eastern inner loop would begin on Highway 6 and loop outwards around Highway 21 near Coulter Field, FM1179, and SH30, then loop back to Highway 6 near William D. Fitch Parkway. The RMA also hoped to make improvements to SH21/SH 47 near the RELLIS Campus and Arrington Road where it intersects with William D. Fitch Parkway.

