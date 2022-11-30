College Station man sentenced for robbery, attempted kidnapping in Walmart parking lot

By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man on Monday pleaded guilty to charges of Aggravated Robbery and Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping of a customer in the parking lot of the Walmart store in College Station.

Tyrone Rush, 42, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the crime.

Prosecutors say on the morning of Thursday, January 28, Rush approached a woman who had just left the store and forced her into her car, demanded her keys, and threatened her with a knife. The victim offered up her personal belongings but refused to go anywhere with him.

“In the midst of the most harrowing incident this victim had ever faced, she had the foresight and fortitude to not simply give up,” said Assistant District Attorney Brian Price.

Rush took the victim’s credit cards and walked to a nearby gas station where he used one of the cards. Police were able to obtain surveillance videos showing Rush and shared those images with the public.

A former co-worker helped police identify Rush as the suspect and thanks to a tip to Crime Stoppers, he was found and arrested in mid-February.

