Say ‘hello’ to Spring with First Friday in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The KBTX Weather Team is forecasting a gorgeous March First Friday in Downtown Bryan.

With live music, art demonstrations, vendors, and food trucks, there’s something for every person in the family to enjoy.

Plus, you can lace up your skates because Destination Bryan is hosting a free roller skating area from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on 26th Street between Bryan Avenue and Main Street. Brazos Valley Roller Derby will be on-site to help out if you need some pointers.

This March First Friday is also special because smiling faces from all of Bryan ISD’s schools will be performing on Main Street between William J. Bryan & 24th St from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. At the BISD Showcase, you’ll find live music from the Fine Arts students, get an opportunity to meet Bryan ISD athletes, and witness some innovative Advanced Academics and Career & Technical Education projects.

Be sure to visit Whimsy & Wild Emporium or Lonestar Meadery right away for a chance to earn a free Destination Bryan, Texas t-shirt! The first 25 people who spend $25 at either store will get a free t-shirt courtesy of Destination Bryan.

If you get hungry, Zeitman’s Grocery Store & Deli will be selling two slices of pizza for just $5 and have free samples inside.

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., you can ride the free shuttle with pick-up and drop-off from Blinn College to Roy Kelly Parking Garage in Downtown Bryan. Pick-up at Blinn College will be in the parking lot in front of the Blinn College Bookstore and the entrances along 29th Street & Joseph Drive.

