Brazos County property tax appraisals expected to increase by 20 percent

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Property appraisals started hitting Brazos County mailboxes on Monday.

Residents may be surprised when they see the values of their property increase by around 20 percent this year.

This is a larger jump compared to 2022 when it was just 15 percent.

Brazos County Appraisal District Chief Appraisal Officer Dana Horton says this year’s appraisals are a sign of today’s economy.

“Law requires that we value at market value. What a willing buyer and willing seller would contract to sell that piece of property,” said Horton.

Brazos County isn’t just feeling the effects of higher appraisals.

This is expected to be an issue across Texas.

“The average going up is 21 point 8 and it’s just all over the state,” said Horton.

The Appraisal District is expected to see a large amount of protests in the coming weeks.

Property owners are asked to schedule appointments for informal reviews as soon as possible by calling (979)-774-4100.

Formal protest hearings will begin on May 16.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.