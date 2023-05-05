Arts Council of the Brazos Valley fights tax evaluations to keep program alive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A hike in property taxes are hitting just about everyone in Brazos County, including one art program.

Sheree Boegner, Executive Director at The Arts Council of Brazos Valley, says the Bryan Artist In Residence program is all about giving artists the room they need to grow.

“It essentially gives artists the chance to create work, focus on their work. We have three different programs but the one we’re talking about today is the one in our Downtown Bryan area.” said Boegner.

The program allows one chosen artist to live in a home in Downtown Bryan for free, for one year.

“The artist doesn’t worry about paying rent or worry about how they’re gonna make ends meet the whole time they’re in this residency program,” said Boegner. “They focus on getting themselves to the next level. But, not only is it developing that artist but it’s developing life in that downtown area.”

Boegner told KBTX it wouldn’t be possible without Chris Lawrence, CEO of BCS Modern, who gave the Arts Council the home in Downtown Bryan.

“We take care of the rent and everything. Honestly, I felt the need of more culture and art here and we think downtown is better that way,” said Lawrence. “We are creating an environment that will grow and make this area better for years to come and adding art just makes that possible.”

But a huge increase in tax evaluations is putting the program at risk, according to Lawrence.

“We just experienced an almost 80% valuation increase on the property over there, which impacts everything,” said Lawrence. “We either increase everybody’s rent by close to $120 a month, just to pay for the tax side of it, or we kick out the Artist in Residence Program and use that unit’s income for the county taxes.”

Brazos County Appraisal District Chief Appraisal Officer, Dana Horton, said many townhomes are seeing this hit across the county.

“When you have a townhome project or a condo project, and you have anywhere from 15 to 150, when we get those sales and get that information we have to analyze that and if it’s happening throughout the whole we have to adjust accordingly,” said Horton. “In some areas, they are just selling for crazy amounts.”

But Lawrence isn’t going to sit back and let the program die, he has a plan.

“I really am okay with property taxes and I get them. But, we are seeing these raises in many of my other properties, and this one especially. Really what everyone should know is they have the option to discuss the new value with the county,” said Lawrence. “If we can’t come to an agreement we’ll go to the board and fight it that way. If we still can’t reach a reasonable result, we’ll take it to legal.

Lawrence said the potential of taking away the program is the last thing on his mind, but it is possible at this point.

“We’re trying to pick our new artist right now but all that’s on hold until we know if we can continue this,” said Lawrence. “It’s difficult and if we had to take it away then honestly it diminishes the dynamic of us wanting Downtown Bryan to grow and thrive with art and culture.”

