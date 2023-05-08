Be Remarkable: Founder of local non-profit academy honored for keeping learning and fun going for students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As summer nears, students in the Brazos Valley are getting ready to take a break but thanks to Byrd Academy, a local non-profit initiative, the learning and fun don’t have to stop when classes end.

Mickie Byrd, the founder of Byrd Academy, is dedicated to ensuring that children from all backgrounds have access to the tools and encouragement they need to grow. His focus is on getting more educational and innovative activities in front of kids, especially those who may not have immediate access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) opportunities.

“A lot of students don’t have access to STEM. They see it in their school, and a lot of them feel like STEM is not for me, but STEM is for everybody,” said Mickie.

Byrd Academy focuses on manufacturing, electronics, software, and holistic design. Mickie has created a curriculum for after-school programs and summer camps that kids can take advantage of for free. The students learn about electronics, programming, manufacturing, 3D printing, design, and anything else they have an idea for, and Byrd Academy shows them how to create it.

Mickie, an electronic and software engineer, is passionate about innovation. He volunteers his time four days a week to bring these activities to hundreds of students in both Robertson and Brazos Counties. He even supplies all the materials needed for the work, mostly from his own personal funds.

Terry Dougherty nominated Mickie for the Be Remarkable Award.

“He is just so passionate about making STEM-related activities more accessible to kids who may not always have that access because he thinks it is helping our community’s future, our country’s future, and their future,” said Terry.

KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Mickie Byrd with this week’s Be Remarkable Award. Mickie’s dedication to bringing educational and innovative activities to children from all backgrounds is making a difference in the Brazos Valley and beyond.

