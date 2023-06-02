Property taxes expected to increase up to 20 percent in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the Bryan/College Station area continues to grow, property taxes continue to increase.

Values increased on Brazos County’s 15 tax entities.

“The market as a whole is just kind of crazy right now. What things are selling for, law requires we value at market value, what it would sell for in the open market willing buyer willing seller,” said Brazos County Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Dana Horton.

Property taxes increased almost 20 percent compared to what they were in 2022.

Horton also says it may be possible for the area to see another increase in taxes in 2024.

“It appears that our market has slowed in the amount of sales we’re having, but what things are selling for, I have not seen in the sales that we’ve been able to obtain that it’s going down.”

The Appraisal District is currently going through appeals in hopes of getting less than five percent of appeals under protest.

