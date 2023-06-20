Sam Houston’s Kieschnick Claims the 9-9-9 Pro-Pro Championship Title

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS (June 19, 2023) - Brandt Kieschnick, PGA Golf Coach at Sam Houston State University and James Lee, Golf Coach at Rice University took home the 2023 9/9/9 Pro-Pro Championship at Sugar Creek Country Club.

“Being in the cart with Brandt, and being coached by him out there today, I can see why he is so successful in his career,” said Lee. “We really benefited today.”

With ten birdies and two eagles, the team of two dominated the field at a low tournament total of (-13) 88. Kieschnick and Lee played their best golf on the Jones Nine with a Scramble format, where they carded a (-7) 29 collectively.

“”I love this event. I always mark it down on my calendar,” said Kieschnick. “I got to play with another coach today which was great. We represented the Southern Texas PGA coaches out here. Overall, I am very excited about this win.”

The 9/9/9 Pro-Pro took place at Sugar Creek Country Club, a traditional 27-hole course designed by famed architect Robert Trent Jones, Sr. with “The Best Greens around.” Our Professionals enjoyed all 27 holes across the Robert, Trent and Jones Nines, respectively..

The 9/9/9 Pro-Pro is 27 holes of stroke play with alternating formats on each nine. On the Trent Nine, each team played Four Ball, on the Robert Nine, each team played modified alternate shot, and lastly on the Jones Nine, teams took part in a scramble. This year’s tournament was presented by E-Z-GO, Ouray, Perfect Hands Golf, Putt View, Winston Collection and XXIO.

To view the full results from today’s tournament, please click here.

