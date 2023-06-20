Sam Houston’s Kieschnick Claims the 9-9-9 Pro-Pro Championship Title

Brandt Kieschnick, PGA Golf Coach at Sam Houston State University and James Lee, Golf Coach at...
Brandt Kieschnick, PGA Golf Coach at Sam Houston State University and James Lee, Golf Coach at Rice University took home the 2023 9/9/9 Pro-Pro Championship at Sugar Creek Country Club.(Southern Texas PGA)
By Southern Texas PGA
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS (June 19, 2023) - Brandt Kieschnick, PGA Golf Coach at Sam Houston State University and James Lee, Golf Coach at Rice University took home the 2023 9/9/9 Pro-Pro Championship at Sugar Creek Country Club.

“Being in the cart with Brandt, and being coached by him out there today, I can see why he is so successful in his career,” said Lee. “We really benefited today.”

With ten birdies and two eagles, the team of two dominated the field at a low tournament total of (-13) 88. Kieschnick and Lee played their best golf on the Jones Nine with a Scramble format, where they carded a (-7) 29 collectively.

“”I love this event. I always mark it down on my calendar,” said Kieschnick. “I got to play with another coach today which was great. We represented the Southern Texas PGA coaches out here. Overall, I am very excited about this win.”

The 9/9/9 Pro-Pro took place at Sugar Creek Country Club, a traditional 27-hole course designed by famed architect Robert Trent Jones, Sr. with “The Best Greens around.” Our Professionals enjoyed all  27 holes across the Robert, Trent and Jones Nines, respectively..

The 9/9/9 Pro-Pro is 27 holes of stroke play with alternating formats on each nine. On the Trent Nine, each team played Four Ball, on the Robert Nine, each team played modified alternate shot, and lastly on the Jones Nine, teams took part in a scramble. This year’s tournament was presented by E-Z-GO, Ouray, Perfect Hands Golf, Putt View, Winston Collection and XXIO.

To view the full results from today’s tournament, please click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new spending, which was contained in several bills, is the first time in history the Texas...
Undergraduate tuition, academic fees for Texas residents frozen for next two years
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Officer involved
Officer shot, suspect killed in Caldwell
The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. near El Campo Trail.
Small plane lands in Brazos County field Sunday morning
Grimes County Sheriff's Office says Noel Wolfe is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Man arrested after search in Grimes County following armed robbery

Latest News

Community celebrates Juneteenth at Brazos Valley African American Museum
Two B/CS football standouts commit to play Division I
KBTX Pool Hours
TREAT OF THE DAY: JUNIOR ROTC CADET LEADERSHIP CHALLENGE