Bryan, College Station ISD using wet bulb globe temperature to monitor outdoor activities

By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School districts are using a different way to determine how safe it is for students to participate in outdoor activities.

Bryan and College Station ISDs are using wet bulb globe temperature to measure conditions.

Bryan ISD Head Athletic Trainer Josh Woodall says the district used to measure the heat index, but they’ve switched over to wet bulb globe for a more accurate description on how safe it is outside.

“By moving to this and using this, we’re in a better position to protect our athletes and our student that participate in other outdoor activities,” said Woodall.

Wet bulb globe temperature gives an in-depth picture of what it actually feels like outside. It measures traits in the environment like wind speeds, ambient temperature, relative humidity and solar radiation.

When the gauge gets up to 92.1 students are not permitted to practice outside.

“It’s been so hot for a long period of time that most days we are exceeding what our threshold is. Which would prevent us from being able to work out outside,” said College Station ISD Athletic Director Kevin Starnes.

The University Interscholastic League has recommended all school districts follow wet bulb globe temperature readings to determine when it is safe to participate in outdoor activities.

