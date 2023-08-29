Focus at Four: Mental health expert talks Summer Seasonal Affective Disorder

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normally known as the “winter blues,” Seasonal Affective Disorder is typically triggered by the changing seasons from summer to fall and winter. It can affect millions of people as the weather forces them to stay inside because of the cold.

However, with the recent heatwave for almost the last two months in the Brazos Valley, people have been forced indoors as triple-digit heat has limited our ability to get outside.

Senior Staff Psychologist at Baylor Scott & White Dr. Shruti Surya joined First News at Four to discuss how more research is being done into how Seasonal Affective Disorder is now having an impact during the summer months.

“Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression that we see. Some of the symptoms that we typically notice with Seasonal Affective Disorder feel very much like depression,” Dr. Surya said.

Those symptoms include feeling low or down and changes in energy or motivation.

“There’s actually some newer research into the symptoms that occur during the warmer months specifically the summer. So yes, summer months can definitely include Seasonal Affective Disorder.”

Surya said some of the summer symptoms include irritability, agitation, restlessness, or anxiety in addition to what researchers have seen with Seasonal Affective Disorder in the cooler months.

She said it’s important to recognize the symptoms to avoid causing further problems.

“Generally when they tend to, as I say, tip the scale, is when it starts to affect other areas of your life.”

There are steps you can take if you are suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder before going to see a doctor.

“First and foremost, if you’re able to stay cool, try to stay cool,” Surya said. “That means avoiding long periods of time outside. If you do have to stay outside wearing long, loose clothing, protecting yourself from the sun, having access to lots of water can be really useful.”

Dr. Surya adds knowing your limits when it comes to heat and maintaining a schedule when at home can help keep Seasonal Affective Disorder symptoms to a minimum.

If you or someone you know is going through a crisis, dial 988 to get immediate help from the suicide and crisis lifeline.

