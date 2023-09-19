BUILD kicks off construction for 10th year with annual groundbreaking

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - BUILD hosted its 10-year anniversary celebration on Monday.

The organization converts 40-foot shipping containers into fully functional and portable clinics that are shipped to communities in need.

This year, they are constructing four medical clinics and one veterinary clinic.

“This would make 47 clinics that we have constructed and we have reached 22 countries,” Kate-Riley Rogers, the BUILD Chief Executive Officer said. “It is absolutely surreal to see how everyone comes together from all different corners of campus to drive this project forward and produce a really strong product for our NGOs that we continue to support.”

BUILD started to honor the victims of Bonfire.

“I would hope that they would feel very honored to be memorialized in this way because really the reason we’re out here is to honor them and what they sort of contributed to A&M whenever they were working on bonfire,” Rogers said. “We really want to honor their memories and their legacies while we’re out here and continue to kind of tie back to our history.”

Monday’s ceremony kicks off the construction of the new clinics.

