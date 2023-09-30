Community comes together for Downtown Bryan Fall Fest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Downtown Bryan Fall Fest brought the community together on Saturday for a day of shopping and eating local.

Organized by small business owner Taylor Whittlesey, she said her goal was to create a family-friendly fall event while also encouraging attendees to shop small.

“Everybody here is local to this town and they work really hard at their businesses and we really just want to support them,” Whittlesey, the owner of Hibiscus & Honey Boutique, said.

For some of the vendors that set up shop, markets like this one are what keep their doors open.

“My business is getting to engage in the community in a way that I might not have been able to otherwise,” Emily Sanders, the owner of Em Broidery Stitch Co. said.

Sanders sells her products almost exclusively online. She says these events give her more exposure to customers and increase sales.

Plans for another market in December are underway.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.