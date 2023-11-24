Brazos County shooting may have been act of self-defense, according to deputies

By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A shooting that happened on private property on the east side of Brazos County earlier this month may have been an act of self-defense, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KBTX.

Anthony McGruder, 33, was shot by the property owner on the morning of Sunday, November 5 on Hensarling Lane.

The property owner told deputies that McGruder fired several shots onto his property before trespassing on it and then approaching him. McGruder, who was armed with a pair of firearms, then allegedly threatened to shoot the property owner.

The property owner said he fired the first shots as an act of self-defense because McGruder was advancing toward him.

According to the arrest report, McGruder was acting erratically and may have been under the influence of drugs when the incident occurred. McGruder claimed he was there because the property owner shot his mother, which never happened.

McGruder was rushed to a hospital and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on Wednesday. He’s charged with Aggravated Assualt with a Deadly Weapon and Violation of a Protective Order.

His bonds total $30,000.

