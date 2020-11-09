Advertisement

Texas A&M pauses Monday football practice due to positive COVID-19 tests

No tailgating at Texas A&M football season opener
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher announced on his Monday media availability Zoom Meeting that his paused practice on Monday afternoon due to positive COVID-19 tests. The team will meet virtually on zoom.

A&M Defensive Back Demani Richardson did not make the trip to Columbia, South Carolina, due to a positive COVID-19 test, and upon return from the game there have been two more positive cases show up on the team, one player and one staff member.

Saturday the Aggies are scheduled to travel to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on the Volunteers. Kickoff is set for 2:30 on the SEC Network.

