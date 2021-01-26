Advertisement

Three TDCJ guards stabbed by inmate at Ellis Unit, two hospitalized

The stabbings occurred during a random pat down Monday morning
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Three guards were stabbed by an inmate at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Ellis Unit Monday morning.

According to Jeremy Desel, Communications Director for TDCJ, during a random pat down at 3:30 a.m. an inmate stabbed three guards. Specific details have not been released, but two guards have been hospitalized. One of the guards was air lifted to Memorial Hermann in Houston.

The third guard was treated for any injuries and released.

