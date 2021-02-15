ERCOT directs utilities to begin rolling outages across Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the governing body that oversees the electric grid in Texas has declared an “energy emergency alert three” instructing electric utilities throughout the state, including BTU, to begin instituting rolling outages to help rebalance the electric grid.

has declared an EEA 3. Energy conservation is critical. Rotating outages are underway to reduce demand on the electric system. We urge Texans to put safety first during this time. Traffic lights and other infrastructure may be temporarily without power. 01:25:40 150221 — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 15, 2021

Rolling outages are temporary interruptions to electric service that can last anywhere from 10-45 minutes per neighborhood and are made necessary due to an imbalance between electric load and available generation resulting from the cold weather.

“It is very important that all utilities participate in helping reduce strain on the electric grid, and at this time ERCOT has determined that this can only be accomplished by shedding load from the system,” said BTU’s General Manager, Gary Miller. “BTU’s primary concern is the safety and well-being of our customers, and while these outages are certainly not ideal, they are in the best interest of our service territory and the integrity of the Texas electric system as a whole.”

During this period of rolling blackouts, customers are urged to reduce their electric load to the smallest amount possible, by turning off all unnecessary lighting, appliances, and electronic equipment. Additionally, businesses should avoid starting equipment that utilizes a large amount of electricity, and postpone any non-essential production processes.

Customers who are currently experiencing a power outage need to turn off electric heating units, furnaces, and appliances in their homes and businesses, to assist in BTU’s efforts to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. Once power is restored, customers are asked to wait 15-30 minutes before turning electric devices back on in order to avoid undue stress on the electric facilities in the area.

BTU reminds customers that blacked out traffic signals should be treated as stop signs, and to use extreme caution when traveling during these outages.

Customers are encouraged to monitor television and radio, and BTU’s website for more information. Updates will also be posted on www.btutilities.com, Facebook (@BryanTexasUtilities), and Twitter (@BTU_BryanTX).

Looks like portions of #bcstx are part of the rolling outages. Generator just kicked on here at the station. pic.twitter.com/k5VsLVrfE5 — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) February 15, 2021

