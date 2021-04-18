Athing Mu Breaks 800m Collegiate Record

WACO, Texas – Texas A&M’s Track & Field’s Athing Mu won the Michael Johnson Invitational 800m in record breaking fashion Saturday night at the Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Mu, a freshman, broke the all-time collegiate record in the 800m with a time of 1:57.73. It is Mu’s fourth collegiate record and first outdoor collegiate record. The speedster holds the NCAA indoor 600m, 800m and 4x400m all-time records.

She has the current world-leading mark and qualified as an Olympic standard time in the 800m.

Fellow freshman 800m runner Brandon Miller won the men’s race with a personal best time of 1:47.33. His time ranks him as the eighth best performer in Aggie history.

Hurdlers, Dominique Mustin and Moitalel Mpoke impressed in their respective races. Mpoke won the men’s 400m hurdles at a time of 50.53, while Mustin finished as the top collegian in the women’s 400m hurdles race at 58.49, .01 seconds off her personal best.