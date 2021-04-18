Advertisement

Athing Mu Breaks 800m Collegiate Record

Texas A&M Track and Field's Athing Mu sets a new collegiate record in the 800m at 1:57.73 in...
Texas A&M Track and Field's Athing Mu sets a new collegiate record in the 800m at 1:57.73 in Waco.(Texas A&M Athletics/Tyler Pounds | Texas A&M Athletics/Tyler Pounds)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas – Texas A&M’s Track & Field’s Athing Mu won the Michael Johnson Invitational 800m in record breaking fashion Saturday night at the Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Mu, a freshman, broke the all-time collegiate record in the 800m with a time of 1:57.73. It is Mu’s fourth collegiate record and first outdoor collegiate record. The speedster holds the NCAA indoor 600m, 800m and 4x400m all-time records.

She has the current world-leading mark and qualified as an Olympic standard time in the 800m.

Fellow freshman 800m runner Brandon Miller won the men’s race with a personal best time of 1:47.33. His time ranks him as the eighth best performer in Aggie history.

Hurdlers, Dominique Mustin and Moitalel Mpoke impressed in their respective races. Mpoke won the men’s 400m hurdles at a time of 50.53, while Mustin finished as the top collegian in the women’s 400m hurdles race at 58.49, .01 seconds off her personal best.

Most Read

Brenham ISD Administration building
Parents, community demand Brenham ISD teachers dismissal after alleged racial slurs
Tonya Baker, 50
Hearne woman wanted for aggravated assault arrested with drugs at Bryan motel
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Reginald McAfee, 20
College Station man arrested for reportedly dealing MDMA
College Station house fire
College Station Fire Department responding to house fire

Latest News

Aggies Fall in 10-Inning Nightcap to Lose Both Ends of Twin Bill at No. 1 Arkansas
Texas A&M Comes Up Short Against Ole Miss
Texas A&M Comes Up Short Against Ole Miss
Aggies hold scrimmage ahead of next week’s Maroon and White Game
Aggies hold scrimmage ahead of next week’s Maroon and White Game
Texas A&M Softball
Texas A&M Comes Up Short Against Ole Miss