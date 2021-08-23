Burleson County standoff suspect tied to Somerville armed robbery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New information has been released detailing why sheriff’s deputies were serving a warrant to James Matalice Smith, that ultimately led to an 8-hour standoff and his death.

Deputies were serving a warrant that connected Smith to an armed robbery that happened July 15 at a store on the 16900 block of Highway 36 in Somerville, according to Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes.

Smith shot Chief Deputy John Pollock, who was trying to serve the warrants. Pollock was taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan where he underwent surgery and was released on Friday.

After shooting Pollock, Smith and law enforcement were involved in an 8-hour standoff.

DPS says around 3:00 a.m. the suspect came out of his home and law enforcement believed he was surrendering. As law enforcement attempted to take him into custody Smith fired a gun at a trooper, hitting him in the arm. DPS said law enforcement returned fire, shooting the suspect.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene and the trooper was taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says the trooper was released from the hospital. DPS has not released the trooper’s identity.

