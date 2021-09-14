Back from disaster deployment in Louisiana, local Red Cross leader asking for more volunteers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Along the Gulf Coast, hundreds of trained Red Cross volunteers are working alongside other emergency responders and agencies to reach people continuing to struggle with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, and now the organization is preparing to respond to help those affected by Tropical Storm Nicholas in Texas.

A.J. Renold is the executive director of the Heart of Texas chapter of the American Red Cross and she just returned from a deployment in Louisiana where she assisted with the organization’s response to those who are still needing food, shelter, and other needs.

To see her interview with News 3′s Rusty Surette click on the video player above.

Volunteers make up about 90% of the workforce of the American Red Cross. Renold explains why the organization needs more volunteers now and how easy and quickly you can be vetted and trained to help others. With responses this year to the state’s historic winter storm, wildfires in the west, flooding in Tennesee, tropical weather, organizing the vaccine hub center in Bryan, responding to local home and apartment fires, assisting the U.S. military with operations, and hosting blood drives, there’s increasing concern of volunteer fatigue setting in, so there’s a desire to get more people signed up and trained now to help.

To read more about the Red Cross’s response to disasters across the nation click here.

HOW YOU CAN HELP To help people affected by Hurricane Ida, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word IDA to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Your gift is a commitment to helping people in need, and every single donation matters. Financial donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

GIVE BLOOD The Red Cross urges individuals in unaffected areas of the country to make an appointment to give blood to ensure a sufficient blood supply remains available for patients. Schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733- 2767).

VOLUNTEER If you have the time, you can make a significant impact as a Red Cross volunteer. Review our most urgently needed volunteer positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.